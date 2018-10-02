Log in
Philippine slump deepens as real estate stocks drop

10/02/2018 | 06:56am CEST
People are reflected in a stock index board inside a branch of Mandiri Sekuritas, a brokerage firm in the Bank Mandiri building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Philippine shares deepened their slump on Tuesday as jitters over high inflation and tighter monetary policy put the market on track for its fifth session of losses in six, while other Southeast Asian stock markets put in dull performances.

Risk appetite turned fragile across the globe after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday it was "too soon" for Washington to hold trade talks with Beijing, crushing hopes of some sort of resolution to global trade worries.

"Positive tone is still in the air, and investors are largely waiting for more hints that the global uncertainties are going to be untangled," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.

Asian trading was dull as financial markets in China are closed this week for national holidays.

Philippine shares <.PSI> slid as much as 1.6 percent to their lowest in 3 months, deepening losses over three sessions to nearly 3 percent. Real estate companies SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Land dropped as much as 6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Investors are waiting for the country's September inflation data, due on Friday, after the central bank raised its interest rates last week, the fourth time in five months. The central bank has kept the door open for further tightening.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares <.STI> fell as much as 0.4 percent, with DBS Group Holdings losing 1 percent and United Overseas Bank down 0.9 percent.

The country's September manufacturing data is due later in the day.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

By Niyati Shetty
