Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine stock market suspends trade as coronavirus spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:12pm EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, which was announced by the exchange overnight and takes effect Tuesday, is part of a broader quarantine ordered by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to curb the outbreak.

But the shutdown has caught the eye of analysts who raised the prospect of other exchanges following suit.

"Given the unprecedented speed of the slump in equity prices, it has been suggested that stock exchanges might be closed soon if things don't turn around," research house Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday.

AdMacro research head Patrick Perret-Green had also raised the prospect in a note issued over the weekend, before the Philippines move.

"We have seen it before. I believe we could see it again," he said. "Governments do not need or want the added stress and distraction at this time."

Capital, however, rate it as an ineffective move to salve investor sentiment and expect - as in the Philippines - health reasons to be invoked should other bourses shut.

"On the rare occasions when stock markets have been shut in the US in the past, it has usually only been for practical reasons, such as after 9/11, rather than as means of trying to restore confidence...(It) might not work in any case.

"Investors might end up selling anything else they could if they needed to raise cash in a hurry."

Global markets are in meltdown as the pandemic spreads, with roughly $14 trillion in shareholder value erased and even safe assets such as gold have been sold to cover losses.

The Philippines benchmark index fell 8% on Monday and is down 20% for March so far, already its worst since October 2008.

"There will be no trading at The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. and no clearing and settlement...until further notice to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the escalating cases of the coronavirus disease," the exchange said in a statement dated March 16.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pJapan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes - Reuters Tankan
RE
08:59pU.S. Senate awaits House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion more in emergency spending
RE
08:58pPG&E wins approval for $23 billion bankruptcy financing package
RE
08:55pG7 finance leaders to hold conference call Tuesday - Japan finance minister Aso
RE
08:53pAsian stocks fall after historic Wall Street rout
RE
08:47pOil slumps below $30 a barrel as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancor remains elevated
RE
08:46pSingapore's Non-Oil Exports Grew Unexpectedly in February
DJ
08:43pMalaysia's stock exchange to operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs - paper
RE
08:34pSingapore's February exports rise 3% year-on-year, beat forecasts
RE
08:12pPhilippine stock market suspends trade as coronavirus spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FACEBOOK : VANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS: Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group