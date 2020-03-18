Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippine stocks plunge 24% as trade resumes after virus shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:45pm EDT
eA man wearing a protective mask sits outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at the central business district as the government implements an

The Philippine stock market on Thursday crashed 24% to its lowest in more than eight years after trading resumed following a two-day suspension and as the coronavirus pandemic rocked global investor sentiment.

The broader stock index opened 12.4% lower, triggering an automatic 15-minute trading halt. It extended this decline to 24% when trade resumed, making the Philippines by far the region's biggest market loser.

Weaker stocks outnumbered advancers by nine to one.

The Philippines became the first country on Tuesday to completely close financial markets due to the outbreak. Some bourses elsewhere had already closed trading floors or paused trade after big falls in market value. The country's foreign exchange and bond trading platforms resumed operations on Wednesday.

"Investors are not comfortable aggressively participating in the market," Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance in Manila, told Reuters. "The outbreak is still uncontrolled. The numbers of infected in the country increasing."

The Philippines has tallied 202 coronavirus infections and 17 deaths, mostly reported over the past two weeks. The government is scrambling for more kits to widen tests.

The central bank is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its policy meeting Thursday afternoon to buttress the economy.

The Philippines on Monday put more than half of the country's 107 million people on home quarantine and ordered non-essential businesses to shut or operate remotely for the next month.

Coronavirus infections surged across Southeast Asia on Wednesday with Indonesia's death toll jumping from five to 19 and Malaysia warning of "a tsunami" of cases if people did not follow new restrictions on movement.

By Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08pSouth Korea pledge $39 billion in emergency financing for virus-hit businesses
RE
10:51pAustralia central bank steps up in coronavirus fight as Qantas grounds staff
RE
10:45pPhilippine stocks plunge 24% as trade resumes after virus shutdown
RE
10:38pCoronavirus thumps Brazil, prompting nationwide cries of 'Bolsonaro Out!'
RE
10:37pAnalysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus
RE
10:35pJapan must be mindful of fiscal situation when compiling stimulus -finance minister
RE
10:34pJapan may hand out cash to households in stimulus package to battle virus fallout
RE
10:31pOil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending - for now
RE
10:28pDollar surges, stocks fall as ECB fails to stop panic
RE
10:24pDollar resumes ascent as investors panic about coronavirus, scramble for cash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
4GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Correction to Starbucks Seeks to Reassure Investors Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group