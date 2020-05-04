Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Philippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology

05/04/2020 | 10:06pm EDT
ASEAN leaders attend a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok

Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp shares climbed on Tuesday after President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to the firms' owners for his "hurting words".

Ayala rose as much as 5.4% while subsidiary Manila Water Co Inc spiked up to 9.2% and infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific rose as much as 8.8%.

Duterte late on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak humbled him. He thanked the tycoons for their assistance and apologised for his diatribes.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION -1.02% 582 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC. -2.21% 10.64 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 1.98% 2.57 End-of-day quote.0.39%
