Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines' Duterte signs law boosting central bank's powers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 11:55am EST
President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival in Davao

MANILA (Reuters) - - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law that boosts the central bank's ability to rein in inflation and increases its capital at a time of volatility in financial markets, the bank said.

The new law restores the central bank’s authority to issue debt paper as part of its regular operations, giving it greater flexibility in determining their timing and scale.

It also allows an increase in the central bank’s capitalisation to 200 billion pesos ($3.82 billion) from 50 billion pesos.

"These reforms place the BSP (central bank) in a stronger position to pursue its price and financial stability mandate amidst a growing economy and the increasing sophistication of the financial system," the bank said in a statement on Saturday. The new law also widens the range of institutions under central bank supervision to include money service businesses, credit granting businesses and payment system operators.

Another law signed by Duterte late on Friday removes the cap on rice imports and replaces it with tariffs. This could further tame inflation that hit a near-decade high of 6.7 percent in September and October last year.

The central bank paused its monetary tightening cycle in December and February to allow its five straight previous rate hikes, totalling 175 basis points, to work their way into the economy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aPhilippines' Duterte signs law boosting central bank's powers
RE
11:15aNew White House, Congressional Spending Fights on the Horizon
DJ
10:17aTax Shortfalls Widen New York's Revenue Gap
DJ
08:15aChina's Property Market, Once a Lifeline, Now Carries Economic Risks
DJ
08:09aRussian court orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to be kept in custody until April 13
RE
07:31aGOVERMEDIA PLUS CANADA CORP : . Announces Commercial Agreement With Swiss Blockchain Startup SonoCoin for Cryptocurrency Payment Transactions
AQ
05:27aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : conducts 8th round of free trade discussions with Mercosur
PU
03:18aSouth African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
RE
02:53aBank lending for 'real economy' key to boost China growth - central bank official
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent - SEC filing
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Leaves New York but Not the Spotlight
3ANGLO AMERICAN : Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Ex-Goldman Banker in 1MDB Case Yields on U.S. Extradition -- Update
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China ride-hailing giant Didi plans Chile, Peru launches to take on Uber

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.