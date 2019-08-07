Log in
Philippines, Indonesia rise as U.S., China allay trade war fears

08/07/2019 | 12:40am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian shares gained more than 1% Wednesday, after Beijing and Washington stepped up to ease escalating trade war tensions, while Malaysia fell dragged down by consumer stocks.

Chinese authorities intervened to steady the yuan on Tuesday after letting it slide to its lowest in over a decade on the previous day, which had sparked accusations of currency manipulation from the United States and threatened to spread the trade war into the currency space.

U.S. President Donald Trump then played down fears of a protraction in the trade war, tweeting that "massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world" were coming into the U.S. economy.

"Acceleration towards an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China appears to have been averted, at least for the moment," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd. 

Real estate and banking stocks pushed up Philippine's benchmark <.PSI> more than 1%. Property developer SM Prime Holdings rose 1.7%, while lender BDO Unibank advanced 1.4%.

Philippines' trade deficit narrowed as imports fell 10.4%, while exports grew 1.5%.

The banking sector helped Indonesian shares <.JKSE> gain, with lenders Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) rising 1.6% each.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian index <.KLSE> fell, hurt by losses in the consumer cyclical sector.

Tourism company Genting Malaysia Bhd and related group Genting Bhd fell 10.8% and 5.3%, respectively, after Genting Malaysia decided to acquire and privatise the loss-making Empire Resorts Inc.

Thai stocks also edged marginally lower, hurt by losses in the energy and banking sectors.

Lender Bank of Ayudhya fell 1.3%, while oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production lost 1.2%.

Thailand's central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate steady in a meeting later today, a Reuters poll showed, despite slowing growth and easing moves by its regional peers.

Energy stocks were also hurt by the a drop in oil prices overnight, as escalating trade war fears had ignited worries over demand.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Soumyajit Saha
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
EMPIRE RESORTS INC -3.33% 9.28 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
GENTING BERHAD End-of-day quote.
GENTING MALAYSIA BHD End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 58.88 Delayed Quote.12.67%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.40% 7.0807 Delayed Quote.3.73%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.31% 7.0464 Delayed Quote.2.48%
WTI 0.37% 53.59 Delayed Quote.19.89%
