Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines July annual inflation slows to two-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:10pm EDT
Woman scans the selection of canned goods at a grocery store in Makati

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines annual inflation slowed for a second straight month in July on lower food and fuel prices, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will resume cutting interest rates this week.

The consumer price index rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, matching the median forecast in a Reuters poll, and within the central bank's 2.0%-2.8% projection for July.

Last month's inflation figure, which was the slowest in two years, confirmed consumer prices are back on a downward path after a surprise uptick in May, giving the central bank room to ease monetary policy.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, also eased slightly to 3.2% in July from 3.3% in June.

Slowing inflation has allowed the country's central bank to start unwinding last year's interest rate hikes which totalled 175 basis points, with a 25 basis points cut in its benchmark interest rate <PHCBIR=ECI> in May.

"With new data evidencing a continued trend of slowing inflation in the Philippines and the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates ... it is widely expected by the market that the Philippines central bank will be cutting rates this Thursday," ING Bank economist Nicholas Mapa said.

All 10 economists in a Reuters poll expect the central bank to resume lowering rates after a pause in June, with all of them pencilling in a quarter-point cut on Thursday to support economic growth. [L4N24Y0Z6]

The same poll came up with a median forecast of 5.9% for second quarter growth, faster than the previous quarter's 5.6% expansion, but below the government's 6%-7% target for the year.

(Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:59pEXPLAINER : U.S. branding of China as currency manipulator offers few new remedies
RE
10:56pU.S. Expands Sanctions Against Venezuela Into an Embargo
DJ
10:46pJapan govt will closely watch market moves - Suga
RE
10:45pFEINSTEIN : California Farmers, Families Hurt by ‘Tit-for-Tat Trade War'
PU
10:44pYuan pulls off lows, yen falls as Beijing seen curbing fresh yuan losses
RE
10:30pAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Diggers and Dealers highlights renewed confidence in sector
PU
10:29pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
10:27pChina iron ore, steel futures edge lower on weak demand outlook
RE
10:20pStock losses steepen as U.S. puts yuan in crosshairs
RE
10:18pChina's yuan hits new lows, PBOC seeks to stem slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
3Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
4BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST NATIONAL G..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia plans to extend licence for rare earths producer Lynas - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group