Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines annual inflation rate slows for fifth month in a row in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:59pm EST
Man counts wad of Philippine Peso bills in Makati

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' annual rate of inflation eased for a fifth straight month in October, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, citing a high comparison base and lower food and utility costs.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier, matching the median forecast in a Reuters poll, and was below the previous month's 0.9% rate. The rate was also the slowest pace of increase since April 2016.

The central bank had a 0.5%-1.3% forecast range for the month. In a statement, the bank said inflation likely bottomed out in October and will pick up slightly in the coming months but it will remain within this year's 2%-4% target.

Tuesday's data marked the third straight month that inflation has fallen below the central bank's target for the year, giving policymakers an incentive to cut interest rates further, if needed, to support economic growth.

The annual core inflation rate was 2.6% in October compared with September's 2.7%.

Annual inflation has declined from a near-decade peak of 6.7% in September and October last year on easing global oil and rice prices, allowing the central bank to reverse some of last year's 175 basis points rate hikes to support growth.

"Easing inflation trend would still support any further easing of monetary policy by way of a further cut in local policy rates," said Michael Ricafort, an economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp in Manila, adding another cut was still possible before the year closes.

The central bank has two more policy meetings before the end of the year, but Governor Benjamin Diokno has said there will likely be no more interest rate cuts this year after the three rate reductions totalling 75 basis points.

Authorities have expressed confidence that the lower end of this year's 6%-7% economic growth target will be met, with a rebound expected in the second half on higher government spending and moderating inflation.

Growth in the Philippines slipped to its weakest rate in 17 quarters in April-June at 5.5%.

The country's third-quarter gross domestic product data will be released on November 7, ahead of the central bank's policy meeting on November 14.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pChina Caixin Services PMI Hit 8-Month Low in October
DJ
09:41pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:40pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:36pFrance calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening
RE
09:35pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
09:32pChina central bank cuts medium-term loan rate for first time since 2016 as growth cools
RE
09:27pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:23pHong Kong business activity contracts at fastest pace in 21 years
RE
09:23pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:19pOil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
5BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMP : BIOHAVEN STATEMENT REGARDING KLEO PHARMACEUTICALS (KLEO): Thomas J. Lyn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group