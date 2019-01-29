Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines biggest loser as markets await U.S. Fed rate review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man stands near electronic board showing stock market index at Bank Mandiri Sekuritas trading floor in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were lower to little changed, with the Philippines leading losses on Wednesday, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy review and looked toward trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, as policymakers had made it clear that they plan a "patient" pause in rate hikes, after raising rates gradually last year.

The central bank is taking a wait-and-see approach to further tightening in the face of a global economic slowdown, U.S. federal government shutdown, trade tensions and waning business and consumer confidence.

"With the FOMC policy decision due early tomorrow morning, market sentiments are likely to tread somewhat hesitantly while awaiting Fed chair Powell's press conference where he may shed some light on the intended rate trajectory and balance sheet unwinding process from here," said OCBC Treasury Research, in a client note.

Sharing the limelight for the day is the start of a crucial round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as China's Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington.

People familiar with the talks and trade experts watching the two sparring nations say that, so far, there has been little indication that Chinese officials are willing to address core U.S. demands to protect American intellectual property rights and end policies that Washington says force U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese firms.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell as much as 1.1 percent in lacklustre trade to hit a one-week low on broad-based losses.

Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp fell as much as 1.5 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc lost as much as 2.4 percent.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> fell about 0.2 percent as gains in consumer cyclicals and industrial stocks were outweighed by losses in utilities and financial stocks.

Malayan Banking Bhd and Hartalega Holdings were the biggest drag on the index, losing as much as 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Investors now await the country's trade balance data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed Malaysia's exports likely increased 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier, while import growth is expected to slow to 1.3 percent from a year earlier in December, after rising 5 percent the previous month.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stock market <.JKSE> climbed as much as 0.4 percent, helped by gains in technology and utilities stocks.

(Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

By Mensholong Lepcha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BDO UNIBANK INC --End-of-day quote.
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD --End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pIndonesia's FDI falls again in fourth-quarter
RE
11:25pIndonesia Fourth-Quarter Foreign Direct Investment Falls to $7.4 Billion
DJ
11:22pChina fast tracks new foreign investment law as U.S. talks loom
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10pPhilippines biggest loser as markets await U.S. Fed rate review
RE
11:10pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade Talks
DJ
11:09pApple relief steadies stocks, investors await Fed, U.S.-China talks
RE
10:54pOil prices rise on Venezuelan supply concerns following U.S. sanctions
RE
10:45pThai central bank should ensure baht is not too volatile - finance minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
5Apple services business grows; CEO Cook says China tensions ease

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.