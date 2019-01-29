Philippines biggest loser as markets await U.S. Fed rate review

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, as policymakers had made it clear that they plan a "patient" pause in rate hikes, after raising rates gradually last year.

The central bank is taking a wait-and-see approach to further tightening in the face of a global economic slowdown, U.S. federal government shutdown, trade tensions and waning business and consumer confidence.

"With the FOMC policy decision due early tomorrow morning, market sentiments are likely to tread somewhat hesitantly while awaiting Fed chair Powell's press conference where he may shed some light on the intended rate trajectory and balance sheet unwinding process from here," said OCBC Treasury Research, in a client note.

Sharing the limelight for the day is the start of a crucial round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as China's Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington.

People familiar with the talks and trade experts watching the two sparring nations say that, so far, there has been little indication that Chinese officials are willing to address core U.S. demands to protect American intellectual property rights and end policies that Washington says force U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese firms.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell as much as 1.1 percent in lacklustre trade to hit a one-week low on broad-based losses.

Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp fell as much as 1.5 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc lost as much as 2.4 percent.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> fell about 0.2 percent as gains in consumer cyclicals and industrial stocks were outweighed by losses in utilities and financial stocks.

Malayan Banking Bhd and Hartalega Holdings were the biggest drag on the index, losing as much as 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Investors now await the country's trade balance data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed Malaysia's exports likely increased 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier, while import growth is expected to slow to 1.3 percent from a year earlier in December, after rising 5 percent the previous month.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stock market <.JKSE> climbed as much as 0.4 percent, helped by gains in technology and utilities stocks.

(Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

