Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines' broadband firm Converge ICT files for up to $725 million IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:03am EDT

Philippines' Converge ICT Solutions Inc, a fiber broadband services provider, on Friday filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 35.92 billion pesos ($725 million) on the local bourse, the corporate regulator said.

Converge ICT is seeking regulator approval to sell as many as 1.496 billion shares at a maximum price of 24 pesos ($0.48) each, filing documents showed. Regulatory filing prices are often set far above expected ranges in the Philippines.

The company, which lists U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] as a minority shareholder, is building a $1.8 billion internet backbone to support a nationwide rollout of what it says is fast and affordable fiber internet.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aUber widens taxi app to Japan's Tokyo but ride-sharing still barred
RE
06:04aKenyan shilling weakens due to manufacturing sector demand
RE
06:03aEuro zone business slump eased in June as lockdowns relaxed
RE
06:02aJohnson says more optimistic than Barnier on post-Brexit deal
RE
05:57aOil falls below $43 on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
05:46aCub Investors, Taking Cues From YouTube Gurus, Help Hoist Korean Stocks
DJ
05:27aSunak to make announcement on jobs support next week
RE
05:22aTata Steel promises no forced layoffs at IJmuiden, says FNV union
RE
05:16aGreece reveals more measures to shield jobs, firms from COVID-19 impact
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group