Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines c.bank says 'deeper' policy rate cut needed to cushion virus blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

The Philippines' central bank governor on Sunday said another 200 basis-point cut in the bank's reserve requirement ratio is "forthcoming" and signalled more cuts in its policy interest rate to cushion the economic blow of the novel coronavirus.

The bank has slashed its interest rate <PHCBIR=ECI> by a total of 75 basis points (bps) so far this year to 3.25% - more than the 50 bps reduction to which it had earlier committed. It also cut the ratio of funds it requires banks to keep in reserve by 200 bps last month to help boost liquidity in the economy.

"It is now clear that reverting to where we were in 2018 - policy rate at 3.0% - is no longer an appropriate policy goal," Benjamin Diokno told reporters. "A deeper cut is warranted in response to the expected sharp economic slowdown."

The Philippines, usually among Asia's fastest-growing economies, is set to post zero growth this year under the government's best-case scenario, versus last year's 5.9%.

"The Philippines is now facing a once-in-a-lifetime crisis", Diokno said. "These new realities call for bolder but appropriate moves on the part of the BSP (central bank)."

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday extended measures covering over half of the population aimed at limiting social contact, to slow the spread of a virus that has infected 4,428 people in the country and caused the deaths of 247.

Policies restricting movement and gatherings have been in place in and around the capital Manila for almost a month, dampening domestic consumption, a key driver of economic growth.

"The monetary authority's job, in coordination with fiscal authorities, is to manage a 'soft' landing and ensure economic takeoff begins quickly once the pandemic fades," Diokno said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Continues 7-Year Winning Streak with RoSPA Award
PU
06:03aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Measures taken by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Provide Flexibility to Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) to Support Businesses and Individuals Affected by the Outbreak of Coronavirus
PU
05:45aU.S. Tariffs Hamper Imports of Sanitizer, Disinfectants
DJ
05:28aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : About 85 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have got the LPG cylinder in April, 2020;
PU
05:14aEgypt postpones Banque du Caire stake sale due to coronavirus -chairman
RE
04:18aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : Publishes Position Paper on the Impact of Covid-19 Crisis on the Palestinian Economy
PU
02:13aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA's “Plant, Plant, Plant Program” to benefit all farmers, fishers, consumers nationwide
PU
01:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's rural cooperatives support sales of farm products from Hubei
PU
12:44aChina's U.S. envoy says trade deal being implemented, hopes for coordinated response
RE
12:21aWorld Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : C O R R E C T I O N -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd./
4AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia founders not taking salary; staff accepts up to 75% pay cut
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group