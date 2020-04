Illuminada Sicat, assistant governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said growth in remittances could contract by 0.2 to 0.8 percentage points this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hits global growth, trade and tourism.

Remittances, a key driver of domestic demand, rose 4.1% in 2019 to a record high of $30.1 billion from $28.9 billion in the previous year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)