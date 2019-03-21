Philippines central bank holds rate steady, warns on budget impasse

However, the Monetary Board, in its first policy meeting under new Governor Benjamin Diokno, warned "there are risks to economic growth in 2019 if the current budget impasse in Congress is not resolved soon".

President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team last week cut its GDP growth target for this year to 6-7 percent, from 7-8 percent, blaming political squabbling for delays in final approval of the national budget.

The Bangko Sentral Pilipinas (BSP) said Wednesday's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to abandon rate hikes in 2019 offered space for many emerging markets to keep their policy rates steady.

The Fed decision "actually improves the situation," BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told a news conference.

"There was less volatility in the foreign exchange market today. That gives more flexibility or space for many emerging markets to keep their monetary policy steady," he added.

The BSP kept the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility at 4.75 percent, as predicted by all 13 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Corresponding interest rates on the overnight lending and deposit facilities were also left unchanged.

The bank has kept rates steady after five consecutive rate hikes between May and November last year, totalling 175 basis points, to cool inflation that reached a near-decade peak.

"With inflation falling back sharply, interest rate cuts are now looking increasingly likely. We are expecting the first cut at the BSP's next meeting in May," Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics said after the rate decision.

Annual inflation eased in February to a one-year low of 3.8 percent due to slower gains in food, fuel and utility prices, in line with policymakers' expectations that price increases will continue to moderate this year.

That brought average inflation in the first two months to 4.1 percent, still outside the central bank's 2-4 percent target range.

The BSP now expects easing food prices to bring average inflation this year to 3.0 percent, down from its previous forecast of 3.07 percent, and to 3.0 percent in 2020 from a previous estimate of 2.98 percent.

A further cut in the reserve requirement ratio -- the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves -- "is always on the table, but the issue is timing," Guinigundo said.

The reserve requirement for banks was cut twice last year to 18 percent, in line with a medium-term plan to bring the ratio to single-digit levels and help bolster a slowing economy.

Diokno, who was Duterte's budget secretary before his appointment to replace Governor Nestor Espenilla who died last month, has raised the possibility of several cuts this year in the RRR.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz