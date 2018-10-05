Philippines central bank says inflation may have peaked

"Barring unforeseen events in the last quarter of the year, we could have seen the peak of inflation in recent period and initial signs of disinflationary trend through 2020," central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a text message to reporters.

Guinigundo said there were also "initial signs of moderating growth of both liquidity and credit resulting from the (central bank's) appropriate open market operation."

The consumer price index <PHCPI=ECI> rose 6.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest since February 2009, although slightly slower than the 6.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and was within the central bank's forecast range of 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent.

