Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines central bank says inflation may have peaked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 04:29am CEST

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine inflation may have peaked after hitting a nearly 10-year high of 6.7 percent in September, the central bank said on Friday.

"Barring unforeseen events in the last quarter of the year, we could have seen the peak of inflation in recent period and initial signs of disinflationary trend through 2020," central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said in a text message to reporters.

Guinigundo said there were also "initial signs of moderating growth of both liquidity and credit resulting from the (central bank's) appropriate open market operation."

The consumer price index <PHCPI=ECI> rose 6.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest since February 2009, although slightly slower than the 6.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and was within the central bank's forecast range of 6.3 percent to 7.1 percent.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Eric Meijer)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tokyo,Bangkok top bleisure travel destination for S’pore-based business travellers
PU
04:29aPhilippines central bank says inflation may have peaked
RE
04:20aPhilippine inflation hits 9-1/2-year high, but slower than estimate
RE
04:00aDOLLAR INDEX : boosted as U.S. Treasury yields hit seven-year high
RE
03:48aAustralian Retail Sales Rise in August
DJ
03:38aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Update on Albany wave energy technology development project
PU
03:38aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in August (Media Release)
PU
03:30aJAPAN, U.S. TO HOLD THIRD ECONOMIC DIALOGUE MID-NOVEMBER : government officials
RE
03:28aBOJ keeps size of buying in super-long JGBs unchanged from previous operation
RE
03:27aJapan household spending posts biggest rise in three years, signals steady recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.