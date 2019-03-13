Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines cuts 2019 GDP growth target, cites budget squabble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man counts wad of Philippine Peso bills in Makati

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Wednesday cut its 2019 GDP growth target to 6-7 percent, from 7-8 percent, citing a delay in final legislative approval of the budget, and the economic planning chief said growth might fall to below 5 percent.

The government's economic team also raised its inflation target for this year, to 3-4 percent instead of 2-4 percent, and trimmed the 2020 growth target to 6.5-7.5 percent from 7-8 percent.

The team kept unchanged its assumption that the peso will have an exchange rate of 52-55 against the dollar from now through 2022.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told reporters the reduced GDP growth targets reflected the absence of a 2019 government budget and the trade dispute between the United States and China, key Philippine trading partners.

Squabbling between the Senate and the House of Representatives over allegations of fund realignments in the already ratified 2019 budget has delayed signing of the budget bill by President Rodrigo Duterte.

As a result, the government is operating on last year's budget.

"We are really concerned that this delay is dragging on too long," Dominguez said. "For the first quarter of the year, the fact that we did not have the budget we presented meant that we had 46 billion pesos ($873.2 million) less to spend."

MILD EL NINO TOO

Earlier on Wednesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the economy may grow by as little as 4.2-4.9 percent this year if the delay in full approval of the budget continues.

He said the growth target this year also takes into account the impact of a "mild" El Nino phenomenon on agricultural output.

Last year, the Philippine economy expanded 6.2 percent.

Pernia said the budget impasse is hurting the government's ability to execute programs and pursue infrastructure and other projects.

"Thus we call for the immediate passage of the 2019 budget. The longer we wait, the more adverse the effect will be," he said.

Leaders of the two Congress chambers met with Duterte on Tuesday night about the budget issue but failed to settle their dispute.

Duterte would not intervene in the squabble but he had urged the lawmakers to break the stalemate, his spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

"There is a budget impasse due to some constitutional questions raised by both chambers. Only Congress can resolve and break this impasse," Panelo said in a statement, without elaborating.

The government's change in the 2019 inflation forecast may impact views on monetary policy this year.

A significant decline in the inflation rate, which was well above the central bank's 2-4 percent target for parts of 2018, and other factors have led to some hopes interest rates will be reduced.

The new central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, citing cooling inflation, said on Tuesday there is room to ease monetary policy and raised the possibility of several cuts this year in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Enrico Dela Cruz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aOtherworld Encounter brings a new immersive art experience to Atlanta
SE
08:04aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR ENER : The Commission specifies the criteria to ensure that biofuels used in the transport sector are sustainable in the context of the recast Renewable Energy Directive
PU
08:04aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : UN's Asia-Pacific Trade and Investment Committee convenes amid global trade uncertainty
PU
08:00aAIRBUS : Germany sees 750 million euro potential risk from scrapping of Airbus A380
RE
07:59aMTN to list Nigeria unit towards April and May - MTN Nigeria CEO
RE
07:58aIndia bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
RE
07:58aNorwegian Air to seek compensation from Boeing for MAX groundings
RE
07:58aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
07:55aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Debt Yields Attempt To Climb Above 2.60% Ahead Of Brexit Vote
DJ
07:54aEU to apply normal tariffs on trade with UK in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Investors fret about Zara-owner's ..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.