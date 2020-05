The Philippines trade deficit widened slightly in March as both exports and imports contracted sharply, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Exports shrank 24.9% in March compared with a year earlier, the biggest fall in more than eight years, while imports contracted 26.2%, the steepest drop in nearly a decade.

That resulted in trade deficit of $2.38 billion, slightly wider than previous month's $1.65 billion gap.

