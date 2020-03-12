Philippines' finance minister tasks state pension funds to support stock market

The announcement comes as the broader index has fallen nearly 30% year-to-date, with the stock exchange operator implementing a 15-minute trading halt in early trading, the second in two days, to stem the downturn.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told reporters he has instructed the Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System "to take advantage of the low stock prices" and "support the stock market by at least doubling their daily average purchase volumes" from last year.

The Philippines' broader index trimmed its sharp morning losses to 4.53% after the announcement. It plummeted 11% in early trade.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)