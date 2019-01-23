Philippines fourth quarter GDP grows less than expected at 6.1 percent year-on-year

Annual growth in the fourth quarter was 6.1 percent, picking up slightly from the previous quarter's downwardly revised 6.0 percent expansion but less than the 6.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The fourth-quarter pace took full-year 2018 growth to 6.2 percent, below the government's downwardly revised target of 6.5-6.9 percent, and the slowest rate of expansion in three years.

For 2017, the government reported growth of 6.7 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)