Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines fourth quarter GDP grows less than expected at 6.1 percent year-on-year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:37pm EST
Commuters ride a makeshift trolley over a railroad bridge as a cheaper and faster alternative mode of transportation in metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew slightly faster in the fourth quarter of last year, but the pace lagged market expectations in the face of weak exports, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Annual growth in the fourth quarter was 6.1 percent, picking up slightly from the previous quarter's downwardly revised 6.0 percent expansion but less than the 6.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

The fourth-quarter pace took full-year 2018 growth to 6.2 percent, below the government's downwardly revised target of 6.5-6.9 percent, and the slowest rate of expansion in three years.

For 2017, the government reported growth of 6.7 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08pMicrosoft says Bing search engine blocked in China
RE
10:04pMicrosoft says Bing inaccessible in China
RE
09:52pChina's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
RE
09:46pAsian shares subdued as U.S. political standoff, ECB decision eyed
RE
09:38pDalian iron ore rises on China's reassurances on growth
RE
09:37pCEOs sour on Trump policies, warn they hurt business, investment
RE
09:37pPhilippines fourth quarter GDP grows less than expected at 6.1 percent year-on-year
RE
09:22pPG&E sees cost of complying with judge's wildfire plan at $75 billion-$150 billion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford fourth-quarter results weighed down by losses overseas
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
5CIT GROUP INC. : CIT : Bank Renews Partnership with a New Grant for First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.