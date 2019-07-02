Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines inflation seen resuming downward trend in June - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 03:30am EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation likely resumed its downward trend in June after a slight uptick the previous month due to lower rice and fuel prices and a stronger peso, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast in a poll of 10 economists was for inflation to have slowed to 2.9% in June, which would mark the first time it has eased below the midpoint of the central bank's 2%-4% target since December 2017. Inflation was 3.2% in May.

Inflation has been running within the central bank's target band since February and policymakers expect it to be around the bottom end of that range in the current quarter.

Slowing inflation has allowed the central bank to start reversing last year's rate hikes, which totalled 175 basis points, with a quarter-point cut in its benchmark interest rate <PHCBIR=ECI> in May.

The central bank expects inflation to average 2.7% this year and 3.0% next year, well inside its 2%-4% target for both years.

The central bank kept the policy rate steady at 4.5% last month, but left the door open to further policy easing to guard against rising economic risks from a heated Sino-U.S. trade war and slowing global growth. It will next meet on Aug. 20.

Some economists expect two more 25-basis points rate cuts this year.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aRussian airlines cancel some Czech flights in route row
RE
04:01aAfter rocking first-half, 'misplaced pessimism' risks ending 2019 investor party
RE
04:00aGerman firms abroad at most downbeat since 2015 - DIHK survey
RE
03:58aChina says to make timely use of RRR cuts to support small firms
RE
03:54aOPEC and allies set to extend oil supply cuts, prop up prices
RE
03:49aTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
RE
03:43aMalaysia's May export growth seen picking up to 3.6% y/y - Reuters poll
RE
03:43aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Tourist Movement on Borders
PU
03:42aChina Vows to Accelerate the Opening of Its Financial Sector to Foreigners
DJ
03:30aPhilippines inflation seen resuming downward trend in June - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
3NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Half Year Trading Update
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About