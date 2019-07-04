Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines inflation slows to near two-year low in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A vendor rests in her market stand that sells rice in Quezon City

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation eased more than expected in June as food and fuel costs increased at a slower pace, the statistics agency said on Friday, supporting views that the central bank would cut rates at its policy meeting in August.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% year-on-year in June, below the 2.9% increase forecast in a Reuters poll, and it was the lowest since August 2017 when it hit 2.6%.

This was also the first time since December 2017 that inflation eased below the midpoint of the central bank's 2%-4% target this year.

The latest data could reinforce market expectations that there would be more monetary easing this year after the central bank cut interest rates <PHCBIR=ECI> for the first time since 2012 in May, by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5%.

Michael Ricafort, an economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, said it was possible that the central bank would resume cutting interest rates after it kept them steady last month. He expects a 25 basis point cut at the Aug. 8 policy meeting because of the slower-than-expected inflation in June.

Major central banks around the world have started to cut rates in the face of rising economic risks as an escalating U.S.-China trade standoff pressures global growth and manufacturing output.

Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Thursday he expected growth to hit at least the bottom end of the government's 6%-7% growth goal this year. The economy grew 6.2% in 2018, below target, as inflation crimped domestic demand.

To rein in red-hot inflation last year, the central bank had raised its key policy rate by a total 175 bps.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42pJapan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in four years
RE
10:01pPhilippines inflation slows to near two-year low in June
RE
09:59pGroup That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals
DJ
09:18pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pDOLLAR INDEX : steady as market braces for U.S. jobs report
RE
09:05pAsian shares near two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
09:02pChina's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met
RE
08:43pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA holds massive info campaign for livestock production in Central Luzon
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50% --..
2AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG sign Herrera until 2024
5TONLY ELECTRONICS : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 Jun 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About