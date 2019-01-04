Log in
Philippines jumps as inflation cools, Singapore offers bargains

01/04/2019 | 05:28am CET
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

(Reuters) - Philippine shares surged on Friday as the country's inflation cooled in December, while bargain-hunters snapped up cheapened Singaporean stocks.

While sentiment in broader Asia remained gloomy after disappointing U.S. factory output data from and Apple Inc's shock forecast cut, risk appetite across Southeast Asia was mixed.

Slower increases in prices of food and transport drove annual inflation in Philippines to a seven-month low in December, helping Philippine stocks <.PSI> surge as much as 1.48 percent to a near-four month high.

The index has risen 4.3 percent this week and is on course to clock its best weekly performance in almost two years. Industrial conglomerate JG Summit led gains with a 4 percent advance.

Following a nearly 2 percent decline in the previous two sessions, Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> bounced back with a 0.87 percent jump on Friday. Palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd was among the top gainers.

"In the last six months, stocks have priced in all the weaker data and valuations have turned cheap," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. "In terms of short term trading there appear to be some opportunities."

Singapore's index has lost nearly 7 percent over the last six months.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> reversed early losses to edge higher as energy and consumer durables stocks lent support.

Vietnamese shares <.VNI> fell 0.69 percent as declines in real-estate and financial stocks weighed. Dream House Investment Corp was the top decliner.

The Vietnamese index is headed for a weekly drop of about 3 percent, marking its fourth successive week in the red.

Thai stocks are also poised for a four-week losing streak as financials weighed on the index on Friday.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

By Rashmi Ashok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DREAM HOUSE INVESTMENT CORP --End-of-day quote.
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD -4.00% 0.24 End-of-day quote.-4.00%
JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS, INC. --End-of-day quote.
