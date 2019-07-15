Log in
Philippines jumps to 15-month high on dovish central bank report

07/15/2019 | 12:28am EDT
A stockbroker looks on his monitors inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

(Reuters) - Philippine shares <.PSI> jumped over 1.5% on Monday to their highest in more than 15 months, after a local daily reported of more scope for policy easing quoting the top central bank official, while Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> were headed for a fourth session of gains in five.

The Philippine Star newspaper quoted https://www.philstar.com/business/2019/07/15/1934695/more-room-cut-rates-q3-benjamin-diokno the central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, as saying dovish commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman last week, coupled with a recent uptick in the domestic inflation outlook, had provided more room to cut rates.

"All eyes" were on the governor's commentary, said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities.

"There is also some optimism moving into the second quarter, because the first-quarter GDP was not stellar," he added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in May to support growth, after the economy grew weaker than expected in the first quarter.

Risk sentiment was also aided by prospects of further stimulus by China after its economic growth in the June quarter slowed to the weakest in at least 27 years.

"There is no denying (that) trade tensions are indeed coming home to roost in a very real way. In response, we expect that China will unleash an effective and targeted combination of fiscal and monetary easing to avert adverse shocks," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

Large caps were top gainers in the Philippines, with property developer SM Prime Holdings up 1.7%, while conglomerate SM Investments Corp added 4.3%.

Financial and consumer stocks were top gainers in Indonesia, with Bank Central Asia Tbk rising 1%, while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna climbed 1.7%

Meanwhile, data showed June trade balance came in below expectations.

Thai stocks rose marginally, helped by gains in energy stocks.

Malaysian shares <.KLSE> fell slightly, while Singapore stocks <.STI> traded sideways.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha
