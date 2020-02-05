Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philippines keeps ports open to all ships despite virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 05:11am EST

The Philippines said on Wednesday its ports remain open to all ships, even those from China, in order not to disrupt the cargo supply chain, but the crew of vessels arriving from the coronavirus-hit nation will be barred from disembarking.

All foreigners travelling from China and its two special administrative regions - Hong Kong and Macau - are currently barred from entering the Philippines amid a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 500 people in China.

A Chinese man who arrived from China's Wuhan city, where the virus emerged last year, has also died in the Philippines.

Concerns about possible delays in shipments of Philippine nickel ore to China as a result of the port restrictions added to the upward pressure on nickel prices.

"As far as the ships are concerned, as far as the cargoes are concerned, we are business as usual," said Jay Daniel Santiago, general manager at Philippine Ports Authority, allaying worries about delays in port operations.

He said ports particularly in the Philippine capital Manila are "fully mechanised" to facilitate cargo loading and unloading with minimal human intervention.

Nickel ore miners in the Philippines, a major source of the raw material for stainless steel production in China, usually resume shipments to their Chinese customers beginning March or April, after a seasonal stoppage starting the last quarter of the previous year.

"We have not yet started shipping out nickel ore, but we anticipate this virus outbreak in China would have no impact on the demand side," Dante Bravo, president of Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines' second-largest nickel ore producer and exporter, told Reuters.

"We believe this issue will be resolved soon given all the contingency measures put in place by all the parties concerned," he said.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL FERRONICKEL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
LME NICKEL CASH 0.39% 12800 End-of-day quote.-9.06%
MARCVENTURES HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
NICKEL ASIA CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :profit warning announcement
PU
05:31aBOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Monetary Policy Report -January 2020
PU
05:31aARGENTINA : Production Update
PU
05:31aLEFT FIELD PRINTING : Power trading at EEX and OTC clearing at Eurex start the year on a positive note
PU
05:31aAGC : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2019 (PDF 280KB)
PU
05:31aMETRO BANK : becomes Bacs participant to enable Direct Debit for SMEs
PU
05:31aL B FOSTER : Total digital journey planning with new Inform Media from L.B. Foster
AQ
05:30aINDUCT : Business Update
AQ
05:27aSiemens hit by industrial slowdown and energy problems
RE
05:26aEIKA BOLIGKREDITT AS : Report for the fourth quarter 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC : British commercial property back on the investment map
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q1 FY 2020
4PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group