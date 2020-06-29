Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines promises 'thorough' probe of Wirecard, looking at three local payment firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 03:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

By Neil Jerome Morales

The Philippines' anti-money laundering agency on Monday said it would conduct a "swift and thorough" investigation into scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG and that it has drawn up an initial list of people and entities of interest.

Wirecard's collapse last week and admission that $2.1 billion of its cash probably didn't exist came after auditor EY refused to sign off on accounts for 2019, adding there were clear indications of an elaborate fraud involving multiple parties around the world.

The Southeast Asian country became involved after the German firm initially claimed it kept the $2.1 billion in two Philippine banks.

Mel Georgie Racela, executive director of the Philippines' Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), said entities of interest include three local firms - Centurion Online Payment International, PayEasy Solutions and ConePay International.

"As we continue to monitor developments and dig further, we may be able to identify more entities and individuals," he told Reuters.

The Financial Times in March 2019 said the three firms were Wirecard partners.

Reuters could not determine their relationship to Wirecard. PayEasy did not immediately respond to e-mails and its telephone number was disconnected. Centurion's number was out of service and ConePay could not be reached for comment, with no contact details on its website or its annual filing with the corporate regulator.

Wirecard Philippines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Philippine central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, who chairs the AMLC, declined to say who else the probe might look at.

The central bank has said no money from Wirecard entered the Philippines' financial system. The local lenders named by the German firm - the Bank of the Philippines Islands and Banco de Oro Unibank - have also said it was not a client.

Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun was arrested in Germany last week and has been released on bail. German media have reported that German prosecutors will also seek the arrest of Jan Marsalek, its former chief operating officer.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Reuters on Friday that Marsalek was in the Philippines on June 23 and immigration records showed he flew to China from Cebu the next day.

But Guevarra added that Marsalek was not captured leaving the country on airport surveillance cameras and there is no record of a flight to China from Cebu on June 24, suggesting he may still be in the Philippines.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty and Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTURION CORPORATION LIMITED 2.74% 0.375 End-of-day quote.-15.73%
WIRECARD AG 200.20% 3.913 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12aStocks hit two-week lows, oil slides on virus surge
RE
04:06aJohnson pledges 'Rooseveltian' spending boost after COVID hit
RE
04:04aBioNTech raises $250 million from investors including Temasek
RE
04:03aJapan government spokesman says it is crucial to maintain current G7 framework
RE
03:59aPhilippines promises 'thorough' probe of Wirecard, looking at three local payment firms
RE
03:55aLondon shares muted as global COVID-19 deaths cross half a million
RE
03:45aChina's Sinopec starts hiring for new risk management unit
RE
03:30aSouth Korea exports to fall for fourth month but at a slower pace
RE
03:25aOil prices extend losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes
RE
03:20aCoronavirus rekindles global trade disputes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanpaolo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group