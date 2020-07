MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health department on Sunday reported 58 deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,241 additional infections of the new coronavirus.

Total deaths now stand at 1,831, with 67,456 confirmed cases, it said in a bulletin.

The Philippines recorded 162 COVID-19 deaths a week ago, the highest daily rise in Southeast Asia so far. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by William Mallard)