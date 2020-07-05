Log in
Philippines records highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases

07/05/2020 | 07:40am EDT
Iconic jeepneys back on the road in Philippine capital

The Philippines reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Sunday, adding 2,434 confirmed infections and taking the total count to 44,254, the health ministry said.

The ministry said the rise could be attributed to increased contact among people as the country began easing lockdown measures to help reduce the pandemic's damage to the economy.

The Philippines also recorded seven new deaths, the ministry said, bringing total fatalities to 1,297.

(Reporting by Karen Lema, Editing by William Maclean)

