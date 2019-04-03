Philippines revises up fourth-quarter GDP growth to 6.3 percent year-on-year

The revision reflected changes in the trade and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, personal and household goods and public administration and defence sectors, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Full-year 2018 growth was unchanged at 6.2 percent.

First quarter gross domestic product data will be released on May 9.

In mid-March, the Philippines cut its 2019 growth target to 6-7 percent, from 7-8 percent, due to a delay in the legislative approval of this year's national budget and the United States-China trade war.

The 3.757 trillion peso ($72.10 billion) budget bill is now awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's signature.

