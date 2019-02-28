Philippines sets inflation target at 2-4 percent through 2021-2022

"Improved productive capacity of the economy, fuelled by higher infrastructure investments by the national government, supports achieving robust economic growth amid a low and stable inflation environment," the central bank said.

Inflation, which hit a near-decade peak of 6.7 percent in September and October due to higher taxes and rising oil and food prices, is expected to return to the 2-4 percent inflation target this year. The central bank raised rates by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent last year.

The central bank kept rates steady at its last two meetings and some economists expect policymakers to cut rates and reduce banks' required reserves this year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie)