Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Philippines sets inflation target at 2-4 percent through 2021-2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:32am EST
A vendor rests in her market stand that sells rice in Quezon City

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank set its inflation target for 2021-2022 at an "appropriate" 2-4 percent on Thursday, unchanged for a third year running, the central bank said on Thursday.

"Improved productive capacity of the economy, fuelled by higher infrastructure investments by the national government, supports achieving robust economic growth amid a low and stable inflation environment," the central bank said.

Inflation, which hit a near-decade peak of 6.7 percent in September and October due to higher taxes and rising oil and food prices, is expected to return to the 2-4 percent inflation target this year. The central bank raised rates by a total 175 basis points to 4.75 percent last year.

The central bank kept rates steady at its last two meetings and some economists expect policymakers to cut rates and reduce banks' required reserves this year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aBrazil's Economy Slowed in Fourth Quarter as Investment Declined
DJ
07:56aCanada stock futures dip as U.S.-North Korea summit ends with no deal
RE
07:55aStocks sink for third day as investors temper trade optimism
RE
07:55aCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides Ahead Of Fourth Quarter GDP Data, Amid Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
07:54aStock futures weak as Trump-Kim summit ends abruptly; GDP data in focus
RE
07:50aOil dips as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
07:45aIndia's GDP Growth Slowed to 6.6% Last Quarter
DJ
07:41aOil dips as trade talks drag, China's economy shows weakness
RE
07:41aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 43rd Civil Accounts Day on March 1, 2019; On the occasion, the Finance Minister, Shri Arun Jaitley to make a Statement on the implementation of PM -KISAN Yojana through PFMS and to release the Compendium on GST Refunds compiled by the Office of Pr. CCA (CBIC) among others
PU
07:41aTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin boss - Brexit delay would prolong uncertainty

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.