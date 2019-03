Squabbling between the Senate and the House of Representatives over allegations of fund realignments in the already ratified 2019 budget has delayed signing of the budget bill by President Rodrigo Duterte.

As a result, the government is operating on last year's budget.

The economy may grow by as little as 4.2-4.9 percent if last year's budget is used for all of 2019, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia warned.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)