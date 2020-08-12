Phillips 66 to reconfigure California refinery for renewable fuels

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on
Wednesday it plans to reconfigure its refinery in Rodeo,
California to produce renewable fuels from used cooking oil,
fats, greases and soybean oils.
The refiner expects the Rodeo Renewed project to produce 680
million gallons of renewable diesel, renewable gasoline and
sustainable jet fuel annually. Combined with the production of
renewable fuels from an existing project in development, the
plant would produce more than 800 million gallons a year of
renewable fuels, it said.
If approved by regulatory authorities, the production of
renewable fuels is expected to begin in early 2024.
Refiners, including HollyFrontier Corp and CVR
Energy, have been exploring opportunities to produce
renewable diesel to save money on less profitable refineries and
offset compliance costs associated with U.S. blending laws.
Phillips 66 also said it plans to shut down the Rodeo Carbon
Plant and Santa Maria refining facility in Arroyo Grande,
California in 2023 and that crude oil pipelines to the
facilities will be taken out of service in phases starting that
year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)