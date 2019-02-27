Phillips Edison & Company Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Presentation for Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Phillips
Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate
investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and
operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live
presentation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to
discuss its results for the three-month and full-year periods ended
December 31, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the
market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison and Chief Financial
Officer Devin Murphy will host the live presentation followed by a
question and answer session.
Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco190313.html
U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646
International listen-only: (412) 317-5249
Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com
Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour
after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar.
Investors are able to submit questions in advance of the presentation by
emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.
Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface
during the live presentation.
Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by
telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number
five minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your
name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips
Edison & Company call.
For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison, please visit http://www.phillipsedison.com/investors.
About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is
one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored
shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied
neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional
retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally
strong markets throughout the United States. Through its
vertically-integrated operating platform, the company manages a
portfolio of 339 shopping centers, including 304 wholly-owned centers
comprising approximately 34.4 million square feet across 32 states (as
of November 16, 2018). PECO has generated strong operating results over
its 27+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional
commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and the
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The company remains
exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping
experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time.
