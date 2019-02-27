Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phillips Edison & Company Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Presentation for Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 04:34pm EST

Financial Results to be Issued in a Press Release After the Market Close on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live presentation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison and Chief Financial Officer Devin Murphy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco190313.html

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

International listen-only: (412) 317-5249

Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar.

Investors are able to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison, please visit http://www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the company manages a portfolio of 339 shopping centers, including 304 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 34.4 million square feet across 32 states (as of November 16, 2018). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 27+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pAVID BIOSERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pMERCK AND : & CO., INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:46pREGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pAMERISAFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pDARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pSP PLUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:46pNEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pYUM CHINA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:46pNETLIST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - media release
3Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
4COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.