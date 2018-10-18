Phillips Edison & Company Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation for Tuesday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Financial Results to be Issued in a Press Release After Market Close on November 5

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live presentation on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer Devin Murphy, and Executive Vice President Mark Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco181106.html U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646 International listen-only: (412) 317-5249 Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison, please visit http://www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Its diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers has a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services, in strong demographic markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed 342 shopping centers - 235 of which it owns directly comprising approximately 26.3 million square feet located in 32 states. The Company’s proven, vertically-integrated operating platform allows it to effectively and efficiently acquire, lease and manage its properties, resulting in a history of strong operating results and great shopping experiences. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.

