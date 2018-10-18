Phillips Edison & Company Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation for Tuesday, November 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Phillips
Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate
investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and
operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live
presentation on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to
discuss its results for the three and nine-month periods ended September
30, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the market
close on Monday, November 5, 2018.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial
Officer Devin Murphy, and Executive Vice President Mark Addy will host
the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.
Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the
presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.
Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface
during the live presentation.
Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by
telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number
five minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your
name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips
Edison & Company call.
For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison, please visit http://www.phillipsedison.com/investors.
