Phillips Edison & Company to Host Presentation Regarding COVID-19 Mitigation Plans on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET

04/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the “Company”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, plans to host a live conference call presentation on April 15, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its mitigation plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the live conference call presentation. Following management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session where questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the call. Questions may also be submitted in advance of the call by emailing InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco200415.html

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

Press Release: http://investors.phillipsedison.com/file/Index?KeyFile=403444693

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page on the Company’s website at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar or www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call via online webcast or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates, please visit www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 317 shopping centers, including 287 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 32.1 million square feet across 31 states (as of December 31, 2019). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.


© Business Wire 2020
