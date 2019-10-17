Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phillips Edison & Company to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Press Release to be Issued After Market Close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, plans to host a live presentation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield, and Executive Vice President Mark Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco191107.html

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar.

Investors are able to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates, please visit www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 336 properties, including 298 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 33.5 million square feet across 32 states (as of June 30, 2019). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 27+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pSOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pOMEGA FLEX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pBRYN MAWR BANK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's “3Q19 quiet period”
GL
04:27pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pPZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27p1ST SOURCE CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Results, Cash Dividend Increased
BU
04:26pBoeing 777X delays may affect Emirates fleet plans - Clark
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
4U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group