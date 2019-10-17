Phillips Edison & Company to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

Press Release to be Issued After Market Close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, plans to host a live presentation on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield, and Executive Vice President Mark Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco191107.html

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar.

Investors are able to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates, please visit www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 336 properties, including 298 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 33.5 million square feet across 32 states (as of June 30, 2019). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 27+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.

