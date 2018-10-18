Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation for Tuesday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Phillips
Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc., a real estate investment trust
(REIT) focused on the acquisition and management of well-occupied
grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live presentation on
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the
results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.
Results will be issued in a press release after the market close on
Monday, November 5, 2018.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial
Officer Devin Murphy, and President and Chief Operating Officer Mark
Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer
session.
Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Eastern Time
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco181106-reit2.html
U.S.
listen-only: (888) 346-2646
International listen-only:
(412) 317-5249
Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com
Replay:
A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the
conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.grocerycenterreit2.com/event
Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the
presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.
Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface
during the live presentation.
Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by
telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number
five minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your
name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips
Edison Grocery Center REIT II call.
For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II,
please visit www.grocerycenterreit2.com/investors.
About Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc.
Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc. is a public non-traded REIT
that owns well-occupied grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers
with a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based
goods and services, in strong demographic markets throughout the United
States. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned an institutional quality
retail portfolio consisting of 86 grocery-anchored shopping centers
totaling approximately 10.3 million square feet. For more information,
please visit www.grocerycenterREIT2.com.
