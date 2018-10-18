Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation for Tuesday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:31am EDT

Financial Results to be Issued in a Press Release After Market Close on November 5

Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and management of well-occupied grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live presentation on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer Devin Murphy, and President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco181106-reit2.html
U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646
International listen-only: (412) 317-5249
Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com
Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.grocerycenterreit2.com/event

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II call.

For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, please visit www.grocerycenterreit2.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc.

Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc. is a public non-traded REIT that owns well-occupied grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers with a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services, in strong demographic markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned an institutional quality retail portfolio consisting of 86 grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling approximately 10.3 million square feet. For more information, please visit www.grocerycenterREIT2.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership and Innovation Oct 18, 2018
PU
03:13pFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
03:13pMACH7 TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3B
PU
03:13pROCKCLIFF METALS : Identifies Gold Along a 10-Kilometre Long Horizon at the SLG Gold Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba
PU
03:13pTCS : Tinkoff Bank joins the Marketplace project
PU
03:13pBRYN MAWR BANK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:13pNVR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:13pFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : RPC Group Plc
AQ
03:13pNRG ENERGY : Launches Renewable Select, Simplified Renewables without the PPA
BU
03:13pThinQ Raises $24M to Expand Leading API-Driven Communications Platform as a Service
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4SAP : SAP : Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2018 Results
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls below $80 on rising U.S. stockpiles

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.