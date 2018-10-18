Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II Sets Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation for Tuesday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Financial Results to be Issued in a Press Release After Market Close on November 5

Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and management of well-occupied grocery-anchored shopping centers, will host a live presentation on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Results will be issued in a press release after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer Devin Murphy, and President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Addy will host the live presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco181106-reit2.html

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

International listen-only: (412) 317-5249

Submit Questions: InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at http://investors.grocerycenterreit2.com/event

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the presentation by emailing them to InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com. Additionally, questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the live presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation online or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II call.

For investor-related updates on Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, please visit www.grocerycenterreit2.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc.

Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II, Inc. is a public non-traded REIT that owns well-occupied grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers with a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services, in strong demographic markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned an institutional quality retail portfolio consisting of 86 grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling approximately 10.3 million square feet. For more information, please visit www.grocerycenterREIT2.com.

