Phillips-Medisize : Accelerates Growth with the Opening of a New Global Innovation and Development Office in Copenhagen, Denmark

11/12/2019 | 11:08am EST

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announced the opening of a new Global Innovation and Development (GID) center in Copenhagen, Denmark to support long-term growth plans for its advanced injection, wearable devices and connected health technologies. The new center enables the company to accelerate creation of world-class and differentiated drug delivery devices for its global customer base, while providing an easily accessible hub for its European customers.

Copenhagen offers an optimal location from which to access top drug delivery and connectivity resources that complement existing Phillips-Medisize European centers in Struer, Denmark and Cambridge, UK. By establishing a presence in Copenhagen, Phillips-Medisize is in the middle of the Medicon Valley cluster, close to top universities, hospitals and global R&D-based pharmaceutical and medical device companies. This Scandinavian region is a natural entry point into Europe and is home to innovators exploring large unmet medical needs in areas such as oncology, diabetes and personalized medicine.

“The opening of our new Copenhagen GID center represents an exciting opportunity to expand our global footprint by supporting overall growth with closer proximity to current European clients, fortifying our business development efforts and attracting top talent in the region to join our growing team,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize.

Phillips-Medisize’s new GID center is in Teknikerbyen, Vium, in the greater Copenhagen area. It is now operational with a leadership team in place. Recruitment efforts are underway to hire talent with pharma and medical device expertise in project management, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and engineering development across mechanical, software and electronics. The first hiring phase will include 30 employees, expandable to a 100-person workforce.

Currently, Phillips-Medisize operates GID sites in Europe, North American and Asia, most recently opening a Bangalore, India office. The company’s increased focus on healthcare innovation in Europe and investment in hiring top talent demonstrates its commitment to helping customers develop more intelligent drug delivery and connected health solutions that address patient needs.

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize, LLC, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize’s core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
