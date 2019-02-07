Phillips-Medisize : Named Winner of 2019 Pharmapack Innovation Award Best Innovation in Drug Delivery

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has been named 2019 Pharmapack Award winner for Best Innovation in Drug Delivery with its third-generation Connected Health Platform (CHP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005926/en/

Accepting on behalf of Phillips-Medisize, Kevin Deane, Executive VP, Front-End Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Phillips-Medisize created a unified information-sharing and analytics platform that enables pharmaceutical companies to connect medication and diagnostic information across their therapy areas on a commercial scale. The novel cloud-based CHP provides a customizable, scalable medical device data system (MDDS) for pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery device developers. The CHP provides customers with a strong technological foundation and complements Phillips-Medisize’s end-to-end services which span front-end innovation, early stage development, manufacturing development, clinical supply through commercial manufacturing, and post-launch services.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President, Phillips-Medisize. “Phillips-Medisize was at the forefront of connected health solutions with the first FDA approval of a drug-device connected system, BetaConnect. We have taken the experiences gained in regulatory submission, field support, market surveillance, data security and analytics, and patient support from the first-in-market launch and applied them to our latest release, our enterprise-scale, cloud hosted, medical device data system (MDDS) Connected Health Platform. This innovation will allow our customers, the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and device innovators, to rapidly and securely manage the data generated as patients use their products. Through accelerated configuration of a proven MDDS and related components, our customers can now get compliant systems up and running in months, saving significant time and cost as compared to custom or unproven developments. We believe that the Pharmapack Innovation award reinforces our market leading position.”

Pharmapack attendees have the opportunity to see the CHP and other Phillips-Medisize solutions at Stand A78 or in the Innovation Gallery (Stand G10) at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles – Hall 7.2, in Paris, France. Phillips-Medisize will also showcase its CHP and other new developments in connected health and connected drug delivery devices at HIMSS19 booth #1559, February 11-15, in Orlando, Florida.

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize’s core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005926/en/