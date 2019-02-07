Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phillips-Medisize : Named Winner of 2019 Pharmapack Innovation Award Best Innovation in Drug Delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:32pm EST

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has been named 2019 Pharmapack Award winner for Best Innovation in Drug Delivery with its third-generation Connected Health Platform (CHP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005926/en/

Accepting on behalf of Phillips-Medisize, Kevin Deane, Executive VP, Front-End Innovation (Photo: Bu ...

Accepting on behalf of Phillips-Medisize, Kevin Deane, Executive VP, Front-End Innovation (Photo: Business Wire)

Phillips-Medisize created a unified information-sharing and analytics platform that enables pharmaceutical companies to connect medication and diagnostic information across their therapy areas on a commercial scale. The novel cloud-based CHP provides a customizable, scalable medical device data system (MDDS) for pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery device developers. The CHP provides customers with a strong technological foundation and complements Phillips-Medisize’s end-to-end services which span front-end innovation, early stage development, manufacturing development, clinical supply through commercial manufacturing, and post-launch services.

“We are honored to be recognized with this award,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President, Phillips-Medisize. “Phillips-Medisize was at the forefront of connected health solutions with the first FDA approval of a drug-device connected system, BetaConnect. We have taken the experiences gained in regulatory submission, field support, market surveillance, data security and analytics, and patient support from the first-in-market launch and applied them to our latest release, our enterprise-scale, cloud hosted, medical device data system (MDDS) Connected Health Platform. This innovation will allow our customers, the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and device innovators, to rapidly and securely manage the data generated as patients use their products. Through accelerated configuration of a proven MDDS and related components, our customers can now get compliant systems up and running in months, saving significant time and cost as compared to custom or unproven developments. We believe that the Pharmapack Innovation award reinforces our market leading position.”

Pharmapack attendees have the opportunity to see the CHP and other Phillips-Medisize solutions at Stand A78 or in the Innovation Gallery (Stand G10) at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles – Hall 7.2, in Paris, France. Phillips-Medisize will also showcase its CHP and other new developments in connected health and connected drug delivery devices at HIMSS19 booth #1559, February 11-15, in Orlando, Florida.

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development, and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize’s core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pTWIST BIOSCIENCE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pJOINT : Chiropractic Soars to New Heights On Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchise 500® Li
PU
06:04pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:04pNATURAL GROCERS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:04pNewly Formed Gox Rising Created to Assist Mt. Gox Creditors
PR
06:04pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX
GL
06:03pEGUANA TECHNOLOGIES : Closes $3,000,000 Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement
AQ
06:02pBB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
06:02pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01pCROP INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Senior Secured Convertible Debenture Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2PETROSHALE INC : PETROSHALE : Announces Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid
3MEDMARC INSURANCE GROUP : and Pharmacists Mutual Announce a Strategic Alliance to Package All-Lines Insuran..
4Cloudflare Announces Strong Network Expansion and New Office in Q4 2018
5CIMB-PRINCIPAL : Asset Management Group Achieves RM80 Billion AUM in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.