Phillips and Animal Supply Company Combine to Create a Premier Provider of Pet Food and Supplies

Transaction Includes New Capital to Fund Future Growth

Creates Stronger Platform with Enhanced Capabilities to Support Retailers and Brand Partners

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies (“Phillips”) and Animal Supply Company (“ASC”), today announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which the two companies will combine to create a national leader in pet product distribution and services. As part of the transaction, the new ownership of the combined company is investing new capital and expects to secure expanded credit facilities.

“Phillips and ASC have made clear progress toward building industry-leading distribution platforms and enabling our retailers and brands to delight their consumers,” said Todd Shelton, CEO of Phillips. “We are confident that a combination with ASC will enhance support for our many pet specialty retailers.”

“We are excited about the partnership with Phillips,” said Don McIntyre, CEO of ASC. “Our complementary distribution platforms will have greater reach and enable the combined company to provide enhanced and more efficient service – driving growth and profitability for our customers’ businesses. The ASC and Phillips teams will work together to facilitate a smooth transition for retailers and brands, as they position the combined company for long-term success.”

Transaction Highlights

The new company will be better positioned to help retailers and brands address changing consumer needs.

Enhanced distribution footprint and service model.

On a combined basis, the company expects to deliver a broader product assortment with more efficient routing, improved fill rates and better service. Improved access to consumer channels. The combined platform will have expanded reach and ability to invest in digital solutions such as the ASC Connect™ and Endless Aisles™ e-commerce offerings to support retailer and brand partner growth.

The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020.

About Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies business started as a single feed store in 1938 and now has 13 distribution centers strategically located across the United States. Phillips proudly serves the Pet Specialty Industry and is committed to providing customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their businesses. For more information, visit PhillipsPet.com.

About Animal Supply Company

Animal Supply Company is the national leader in Local Everywhere® pet food and supplies distribution serving independent pet specialty retailers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Founded in 1987, Animal Supply Company has grown to serve customers out of 21 distribution centers, of which 10 offer e-commerce fulfillment services. The company has 7,000+ independent retail customers who operate more than 15,000 retail outlets distributing pet food and supplies. For more information, visit AnimalSupply.com.

