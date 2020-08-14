Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phl imposes temporary ban on chicken imports from Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

Author: DA Communications Group | 14 August 2020

As a precautionary measure, the Department of Agriculture has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of poultry meat from Brazil.

This was contained in a memorandum order, signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar, on August 14, 2020, citing Section 10 of Republic Act 10611, or the Food Safety Act of 2013, which says: 'in specific circumstances when the available relevant information use for in risk assessment is insufficient to show that a certain type of food or food product does not pose a risk to consumer health, precautionary measures shall be adopted.'

Several online news agencies have reported that SARS-COV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, was detected on chicken wings imported from Brazil, during a screening conducted in Longgang District of Shenzhen, in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that there are more than three million (3,109,630) COVID-19 confirmed cases in Brazil and 103,026 deaths, with a significant number of cases among workers in meat establishments.

The DA's Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) have been monitoring COVID-19 related outbreaks in foreign meat establishments (FMEs). One of the primary considerations by the DA in the accreditation of FMEs for the importation of meat into the country is the health status of workers in compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP).

With the recent reports from China and in compliance with the country's Food Safety Act to regulate food business operators and safeguard Filipino consumers, the temporary ban on the import of chicken meat is imposed.

The DA assures the public that chicken products currently in the Philippine market are safe to eat, and strongly urges the public to verify sources of information, with either BAI or the NMIS for proper guidance.

Since this is a COVID-19 issue related to public health, workers engaged in meat establishments, poultry dressing plants, slaughterhouses, and meat processing plants, are required to report to the DOH any unusual sicknesses.

As part of national efforts to control COVID-19, the DA strongly recommends that poultry farm and slaughterhouse owners should consult their respective licensed veterinarians to observe farm biosafety and biosecurity measures.

The NMIS has issued guidelines and is monitoring the implementation of strategies to prevent and control the transmission of COVID-19 in meat establishments.

For more information, please contact: DA-BAI Director Ronnie Domingo, 09399155562; or DA-NMIS Director Reildrin G. Morales, 09399325280. ###

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 03:27:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aNathan's Famous Partners With UAE Based Mezzan Group to Manufacture Halal Hot Dogs
NE
08/14Malaysia's August 1-15 palm oil exports down 16.3% - AmSpec Malaysia
RE
08/14Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eastman Kodak Company
GL
08/14BHP : China's Dalian exchange adds new deliverable brands for iron ore from Australia
RE
08/14Phl imposes temporary ban on chicken imports from Brazil
PU
08/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea’s Moon says always ready to talk with Japan over history disputes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac shares more than triple after U.S. debut
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : EXCLUSIVE: China ramps up U.S. oil purchases ahead of trade deal review..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days
5NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. : Nathan's Famous Partners With UAE Based Mezzan Group to Manufacture Halal Hot Dogs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group