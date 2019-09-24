Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phobio : Expands Canadian Presence; Appoints Telecom Industry Professional to Continue to Promote its Omni-Channel Trade-In Software Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Raj Doshi Joins Phobio as Executive Consultant to Boost Awareness and Expand Canadian Business with Telecom Service Providers and Technology Distribution Partners

Phobio, the omni-channel trade-in service that allows for simplified consumer and business technology device upgrades, today announced that Raj Doshi will join the organization as an executive consultant to provide strategic and business advisory services as it continues to disrupt the Canadian trade-in market.

Doshi is a business executive with over 30 years’ experience in the telecom industry. He has provided leadership in corporate roles where he defined strategic priorities by leveraging customer insights and organizing businesses for optimal success.

His joining the Phobio organization comes on the heels of SaskTel (the leading Information and Communications Technology provider in Saskatchewan Canada) selecting Phobio’s omni-channel trade-in software platform to be implemented in all its corporate and dealer retailer locations. Phobio is already supporting trade-in programs in the Canadian market at Videotron, Loblaws, Staples, and Apple.

Upon meeting the team, Doshi states he “was immediately impressed by their shared spirit of innovation, and extreme focus on improving the customer experience while creating new efficiencies.”

Phobio enables the buyback and recapture of smartphones, tablets, computers, accessories, and any other pre-owned technology device in exchange for payment and/or recycling. Additionally, all devices and data always are kept secure.

Once trade-in devices are received and examined, all data is erased. When data erasure cannot be performed, Phobio will recycle the device instead of reselling it. Every year, the company prevents over 500 metric tons of electronic waste from entering landfills.

“I’m thrilled that Phobio has selected me to join at this exciting time in their business,” commented Doshi. “Phobio is the fastest-growing company in this space by a wide margin. I’m really looking forward to helping this fast-growing company continue its expansion in the Canadian market.”

“For many years, we’ve admired Raj’s accomplishments in the industry and his great success in spotting and leveraging emerging technology,” said Stephen Wakeling, CEO and Co-Founder of Phobio. “There was no question in selecting him to join our team.”

Working from offices in Canada, Doshi will provide overall marketing and business strategy direction for the Phobio Canadian team.

To learn more about Phobio, visit: www.phobio.com.

About Phobio

Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Toronto and Sydney, Phobio offers software and services that enable brands to transform how they engage with customers and employees and disrupt their respective marketplace. Founded in 2010, the company's omni-channel software platform automates and optimizes the process for trading in electronic devices. For more information, visit: http://www.phobio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Inaugurates First Airbus A321neo Aircraft
DJ
01:39pENERSIZE OYJ : carries out a partially guaranteed rights issue of approximately 47 MSEK and publishes prospectus
AQ
01:38pUSA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:37pOil falls 2% after Trump ratchets up U.S.-China trade war
RE
01:35pENERSIZE OYJ : Communication from Enersize Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01:35pNISOURCE : Statement on NTSB Investigation
PR
01:34pFROM SIBOS 2019 : New Azure blueprint enables SWIFT connectivity in the cloud
PU
01:34pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : September 24, 2019 LVMH presents interactive version of 2018 Environmental Report
PU
01:34pDISCOVERY : New Discovery Channel Series ‘RIVER OF NO RETURN' Premieres October 6
PU
01:34pWomen in Toys Inventors Pitch New Products
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : As Thomas Cook customers return home, blame game begins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group