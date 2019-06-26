Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Phoenix Global Mining : Result of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 10:57am EDT

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd / Ticker: AIM:PGM / Sector: Mining

26 June 2019

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd ('Phoenix' or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (AIM:PGM, OTCQX:PGMLF), the North American-focused base and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today were duly passed.

As a result of the passing of Resolution 6, the Company's name will change to Phoenix Copper Limited. The Company will provide a further update when the change becomes effective on AIM and the OTCQX under the tickers PXC and PXCLF, respectively. The Company's ISIN and SEDOL will remain the same and existing share certificates will remain valid and will not be replaced. The Company's website reflecting the name change can be found at phoenixcopperlimited.com.

No.

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

Votes Withheld

1

To receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, together with the report of the directors of the Company and the auditors' report on those accounts.

7,259,821

855,177

0

2

To reappoint Crowe U.K. LLP as the Company's auditors.

8,114,998

0

0

3

To authorise the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration.

8,114,998

0

0

4

To re-elect Marcus Edwards-Jones as a director of the Company.

7,259,821

0

855,177

5

To re-elect Richard Wilkins as a director of the Company.

8,114,998

0

0

6

To change the name of the Company to Phoenix Copper Limited.

8,114,998

0

0

7

To authorise the directors of the Company to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company.

8,114,998

0

0

Special Resolution

8

To dis-apply the statutory pre-emption rights in respect of the allotment and issue of shares pursuant to the authority referred to in Resolution 7 above.

7,259,821

855,177

0

Contacts

For further information please visit www.phoenixcopperlimited.comor contact:

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd

Dennis Thomas / Richard Wilkins

Tel: +44 7827 290 849 (Dennis) /

+44 7590 216 657 (Richard)

SP Angel

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Lindsay Mair / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 20 3470 0470

Brandon Hill Capital (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Evans / Oliver Stansfield

Tel: +44 20 3463 5000

Blytheweigh

(Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall / Megan Ray

Tel: +44 20 7138 3204

Notes

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (AIM: PGM, OTCQX: PGMLF) is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, which is fast-tracking the historically-producing Empire Mine in Idaho, USA, back into production, and exploring for cobalt in Idaho.

Phoenix's flagship project is a brownfield, past producing, copper, gold, silver, zinc and tungsten underground mine, the Empire Mine near Mackay in Idaho. Phoenix acquired an 80% interest in the property in 2015. Based on a total of 320 drill holes an oxide resource was completed in late 2017. A NI 43-101 compliant PEA (preliminary economic assessment) for an open pit heap leach solvent extraction and electrowinning ('SX-EW') mine was completed in April 2018. In June 2018 a drilling campaign consisting of 8,600 metres in 93 holes was started and completed in late 2018. This programme was designed to upgrade and increase the oxide resources, provide samples for ongoing metallurgical testwork, geotechnical and hydrological studies and condemnation drilling for the heap leach pad site, waste dump and plant site. An updated NI 43-101 compliant resource was completed in early May 2019 which resulted in an increase from the PEA resources of 37% contained copper and 108% contained zinc. This resource will now be used as the basis for the Bankable Feasibility Study ('BFS') scheduled for completion in mid 2020.

At Empire, it is estimated that only 1 to 2% of the potential ore system has been explored to date and, accordingly, there is significant opportunity to increase the resource through phased exploration; the current resources relate to the oxide resource only, with the exception of the Red Star discovery 'Inferred' resource, which remains open along strike and does not include the deeper, higher grade sulphides. In addition, Phoenix has increased the claim area from 818 acres at the time of its acquisition to 5,717 acres, mainly to the northwest and west, and in so doing has increased the potential for additional oxide and sulphide resources by a total strike length of approximately 2,500 metres towards another brownfield mine, the Horseshoe Mine, which is now within the property boundary.

The Company also holds two prospective cobalt properties in Idaho, US, which are located north of the Empire Mine. These are situated close to the town of Cobalt and are close to projects being advanced by Canadian junior miners, including eCobalt Solutions and First Cobalt. Fieldwork, consisting of mapping and sampling and locating drill holes for the 2019 drilling programme, has been completed.

With a management team that has successfully constructed, commissioned and operated mines and low risk, mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure, Phoenix is looking to fulfil its ambitions to become a mid-tier base metal, precious metal and cobalt production company, offering exposure to high value and high demand metals with compelling demand/supply fundamentals.

More details on the Company, its assets and its objectives can be found on PGM's website at www.phoenixcopperlimited.com.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 14:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aAIR CANADA : Congratulates Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning, on being named to Canada's Top 40 Under 40 list
AQ
11:11aLet Your Fourth of July Celebration End with Fireworks, Not Food Poisoning
GL
11:10aChong Kin Group (01609) year net turns loss at HK$106.09m
AQ
11:10aTELECOM SERVICE ONE : TSO year net down 63% to HK$9.4m
AQ
11:10aSigma Announces Five Unique Hands-on Workshops for July
GL
11:09aLeveraging SpendEdge's Category Management Solution Helped a Flexible Packaging Manufacturer to Realize $18 Million in Savings | Read Our Success Story to Know How
BU
11:07aBOND ANALYTICS : Demand influences rates
PU
11:06aARION BANKI : Iceland index inclusion leaves fund managers cold
RE
11:06aPETSEC ENERGY LTD : - Issue of Options to Director and Remuneration
AQ
11:06aVITAL METALS : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Facing Challenges, Firms Seek Deals -- WSJ
2Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. crude stocks, refinery outage
3HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Equities Chief to Exit Deutsche Bank
5BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : Shares in Germany's Brenntag drop on dual-use chemicals sale to Syria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About