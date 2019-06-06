Log in
Phonak Appoints Celebrity Fitness Trainer Gunnar Peterson as new Lyric Ambassador

06/06/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

Warrenville, IL, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Phonak proudly appoints world-renowned fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson as a Lyric Ambassador for his role in raising awareness of the link between hearing health and total wellness during Men’s Health Month. Gunnar wears Phonak LyricTM, the world’s only 100 percent invisible extended-wear hearing aid that can be worn 24/7 for months at a time.1 He credits the device for enabling him to improve his relationships at home and at work, where he trains top celebrities, professional athletes, and everyday people from his state-of-the-art gym in Beverly Hills, California. Gunnar is also the Los Angeles Lakers’ Director of Strength and Endurance and is widely recognized as a top expert in functional training and innovative fitness techniques.

“We are thrilled to have Gunnar on board as a Lyric ambassador, especially during Men’s Health Month,” said Barb VanSomeren, Vice President of Marketing at Phonak U.S. “We know that men are more likely to experience hearing loss compared to women primarily because men are more likely to work in occupations and engage in activities that expose them to excessive noise levels. Gunnar’s story is a reminder why proactively addressing your hearing health is key to living well.”

In 2018, the largest comparative multi-country study ever done on hearing loss and hearing aid use found men represented the clear majority of people affected by mild-to-moderate hearing loss.2
Furthermore, the National Council on Aging (NCOA) reports that untreated hearing loss is closely associated with quality of life issues like sadness, depression, social isolation and anxiety.3  

“I’ve dedicated my life and career to helping people look and feel better through exercise and a healthy lifestyle,” said Gunnar Peterson. “I’m proud to be working with the amazing team at Phonak to make hearing health a core component of total-body wellness, and to remind everyone of the importance of getting your hearing tested and taking action if you have hearing loss. Don’t just do it for your own benefit, but for your family and for all those around you.”

To learn more about the 100% invisible Phonak Lyric hearing aid, visit www.TryLyric.com or click here to watch a video of Gunnar speaking about his personal experience with hearing loss and how he overcame it. For more information about Gunnar Peterson, please visit www.gunnarpeterson.com.


1 Individual replacement needs may vary. Duration of battery life varies by patient and is subject to individual ear conditions.

2 EHIMA – European Hearing Instrument Manufacturers Association. (2018). Hearing aids improve hearing and a lot more - Trends derived from the EuroTrak databases 2009 – 2018.

3 Study conducted by Seniors Research Group, an alliance between The National Council on the Aging and Market Strategies Inc. (1999). The Consequences of Untreated Hearing Loss in Older Persons, retrieved from https://www.ncoa.org/wp-content/uploads/NCOA-Study-1999.pdf, accessed May 30, 2019.

Attachments 

John Urbaniak
Phonak U.S.
331-204-2799
John.Urbaniak@sonova.com

Florence Camenzind
Phonak Global
+41 58 928 33 25
florence.camenzind@phonak.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
