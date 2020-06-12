Log in
Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania

06/12/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a phone call today with His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Prime Minister warmly recalled his July 2016 visit to Dar-es-Salaam and stressed on the importance that India attaches to its traditionally friendly ties with Tanzania. He reiterated India's commitment to partnering Tanzania in its development journey, as per the aspirations and needs of the Tanzanian government and people.

The Prime Minister thanked President Dr. Magufuli for the assistance provided by the Tanzanian authorities for evacuation of Indian citizens from Tanzania in the wake of COVID-19.

The leaders reviewed the overall bilateral relationship. They expressed satisfaction at the growing development partnership, educational linkages, and trade and investment flows between India and Tanzania, and discussed possibilities of further accelerating these trends.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to His Excellency President Magufuli and the people of Tanzania for the forthcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Tanzania later this year.

New Delhi
June 12, 2020

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:57:05 UTC
