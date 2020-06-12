Log in
Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Dr. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Lao People's Democratic Republic

06/12/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with His Excellency Dr. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Lao People's Democratic Republic.

The two leaders exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister commended the effective measures undertaken by the Government of Lao PDR to contain spread of the pandemic in Laos.

Both leaders agreed on the need for international cooperation, and for sharing of best-practices and experiences, in order to prepare for the post-COVID world.

PM highlighted India's historic and cultural links with Laos and expressed satisfaction at being involved in the restoration of the World Heritage Site at Vat Phou. Lao PM thanked Prime Minister for India's support for Lao's development programmes, in capacity building and for scholarships.

PM reiterated India's commitment to continue its development partnership with Lao PDR, a valued partner in India's extended neighbourhood.

New Delhi
June 12, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:57:05 UTC
