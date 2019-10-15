Phone2Action : Is Teaming Up with Blackbaud to Offer Best-of-Breed Advocacy Solutions on the Blackbaud Partner Network

Leaders in digital advocacy and social good join together to provide organizations with new ways to engage stakeholders

Phone2Action, a comprehensive digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers by powering grassroots and public affairs engagement, today announced they are working together with Blackbaud. Phone2Action is joining the Blackbaud Partner Network as a Blackbaud Technology Partner to offer best-of-breed, high-impact advocacy tools to Blackbaud customers. The new relationship and planned solution integration were announced today at bbcon.

“Blackbaud’s reach and innovation in the world of social good is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to be joining the Blackbaud Partner Network,” said Jeb Ory, CEO and cofounder of Phone2Action. “Together, Phone2Action and Blackbaud will provide tens of thousands of organizations with modern tools to better engage their stakeholders in fundraising and advocacy. The result is more effective campaigns—and real societal change.”

Phone2Action joins a network of companies that provide applications and solutions that extend Blackbaud’s (NASDAQ: BLKB) cloud solutions in new ways.

“Phone2Action brings advanced advocacy capabilities to the Blackbaud network,” said Vince Menzione, VP, Partner Ecosystem and Alliances at Blackbaud. “Our mission is to provide cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good. By bringing Phone2Action into our Partner Network, together, we will enable some very powerful grassroots action.”

This new integration will enable customers to use the Phone2Action platform with their trusted Blackbaud solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online™ and Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT®, to engage in high-impact advocacy. Blackbaud Luminate Online is a comprehensive cloud solution for engaging constituents, and this planned integration with Phone2Action will extend its core advocacy functionality.

Phone2Action tools are built for action, powering more than 35,000 campaigns, and connecting constituents to lawmakers and regulatory agencies more than 38 times every minute. The platform offers advanced advocacy solutions, such as text messaging, customizable templates, and stakeholder management, all in a system that is simple to learn and operate.

Clients like the National Parks Conservation Association, Earthjustice and The Alzheimer’s Impact Movement are already using Phone2Action and Blackbaud solutions together and will be joined by many others in the months ahead.

“We have worked with Blackbaud for years and added Phone2Action last year,” said Zach Ragbourn, the director of digital communications at National Parks Conservation Association. “Since then, we have seen a major boost in our campaigns. We are now operating a best-of-breed system: Phone2Action for advocacy and Blackbaud for fundraising, marketing and everything else.”

To learn more about Phone2Action, please visit: https://phone2action.com/phone2action-blackbaud-powerful-grassroots-advocacy/

The Blackbaud Partner Network is a group of leading technology and services firms providing the social good community with the solutions, applications, and strategies they need to make a difference in their local communities and worldwide. To learn more about Blackbaud’s Technology Partner program, visit: http://www.blackbaud.com/partners.

About Phone2Action

Phone2Action is a digital platform that powers high-impact grassroots advocacy. The platform offers advanced tools to attract advocates, increase engagement and move people to action. The result is powerful campaigns that deliver a real impact on policy at the federal, state and local levels. To learn more, please contact Jennifer Leo at (240) 483-5438 or jleo@phone2action.com.

