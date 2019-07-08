Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PhoreMost : and inStem Enter Structural Biology Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:18am EDT

inStem’s Centre for Chemical Biology and Therapeutics to work with PhoreMost to progress selected targets

PhoreMost, the UK-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drugging ‘undruggable’ disease targets, today announced it has entered into a structural biology focussed collaboration with the Centre for Chemical Biology and Therapeutics (CCBT), Bangalore, India. CCBT at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) is funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India,. The aim of the collaboration is the structural visualisation of novel druggable sites across multiple targets, to rapidly advance new therapies.

PhoreMost’s next-generation phenotypic screening platform SITESEEKER® probes the entire proteome in a live cell environment for novel druggable targets, enabling the systematic unmasking of cryptic druggable sites. PhoreMost has built a pipeline of novel targets and early drug discovery programmes using this platform, and the new collaboration will draw on CCBT’s structural and chemical biology expertise to progress selected targets within PhoreMost’s discovery portfolio.

CCBT is a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary effort, which was formed to pioneer innovative approaches to create chemical tools that modulate novel classes of targets. The Centre integrates biochemistry, genetics and cell biology with structural biology, computational chemistry and synthetic chemistry.

Dr Chris Torrance CEO of PhoreMost, said: “Since its inception, PhoreMost’s model has been to forge a new approach to drug discovery, working collaboratively with partners in order to progress new medicines. We are delighted to announce this alliance with the CCBT and inStem, which represents an important milestone for PhoreMost and has enormous potential to rapidly advance new therapies.”

Professor Apurva Sarin, Director, inStem said: "We are very pleased with the partnership forged between Phoremost and the CCBT under Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman's leadership, and look forward to exciting outcomes from this effort."

Professor Satyajit Mayor, Director, NCBS, and former Director, inStem, said:We are very excited to announce this collaboration with PhoreMost. The ability of PhoreMost’s SITESEEKER platform to identify first-in-class drug targets together with functional peptide ligands is highly complementary to the structural biology capabilities at inStem and the CCBT. We look forward to supporting drug discovery against these targets to progress the next generation of therapeutics.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aShares in Lundin Petroleum, Equinor rise after North Sea deal
RE
04:46aNew Report Reveals How Research Centers Can Achieve Economic Sustainability
BU
04:45aLYXOR RUSSELL 1000 VALUE UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO GBP - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERVICES TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR S&P 500 BANKS UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise after shake-up to cut 18,000 jobs
2SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Developm..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About