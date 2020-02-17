Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023 | Rise in Gifting Culture to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the photo printing and merchandise market, and it is poised to grow by USD 6.36 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The rise in gifting culture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adverse effects of digitalization might hamper the market growth.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is segmented as below:

Device

Desktop

Mobile

Product

Photo Only

Wall Décor

Photo Cards

Photo Gifts

Calendars

Distribution channel

Online

Retail

Kiosk

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market size

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market trends

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market industry analysis

This study identifies the prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the photo printing and merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as American Greetings Corp., Card Factory, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Cimpress NV, District photo, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the photo printing and merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist in photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the photo printing and merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the photo printing and merchandise market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of photo printing and merchandise market vendors

