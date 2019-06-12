Log in
Photo Recovery Software for Recovering Images and Videos Released by RecoveryRobot

06/12/2019 | 06:00am EDT

HONG KONG, June 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RecoveryRobot, a leading developer of data recovery software programs, today announced the launch of its ultimate photo and video recovery software program - RecoveryRobot Photo Recovery. Unlike general-purpose, full-featured data recovery software programs, this photo recovery software is dedicated to recovering graphic files and multimedia files.

HONG KONG, Jun 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- RecoveryRobot, a leading developer of data recovery software programs, today announced the launch of its ultimate photo and video recovery software program - RecoveryRobot Photo Recovery. Unlike general-purpose, full-featured data recovery software programs, this photo recovery software is dedicated to recovering graphic files and multimedia files from various storage devices like memory cards, USB drives, digital camera, and mobile phones.

Thanks to the fast-evolving electronic technology, various cameras and mobile phones are introduced in the market. People utilize all these devices to capture and store precious moments of their lives and occasions such as vacations, birthdays, wedding, and festivals. You may never want to miss out your precious memories and important information present in the form of pictures or videos. For this purpose, you can always rely on the advanced-technology-based photo recovery software that can help you in recovering the files.

"I take photos and record videos almost every day. These photos and video files are so important to me that I cannot afford to lose them," said Kevin Zhou, the marketing director of RecoveryRobot. "I had bad experience before, that I lost my entire collection of travel photos on a USB drive due to malfunction. So, I'm quite aware of the importance of backup and always having a data recovery software ready to use."

RecoveryRobot Photo Recovery is one of those trustable recovery software programs, but more dedicated. Users do not need to browse and search the photo or videos files among thousands of file types like the general-purpose data recovery software does. Only graphic and multimedia files will be recovered by RecoveryRobot Photo Recovery.

More information and free download: https://datarecoveryrobot.com/digital-photo-recovery-software/

About RecoveryRobot:

RecoveryRobot is one of the leading developers of data recovery software products, widely known for its popular data recovery products "RecoveryRobot Pro," "RecoveryRobot Undelete," "RecoveryRobot Photo Recovery" "RecoveryRobot Hard Drive Recovery" and more. RecoveryRobot provides a wide range of data recovery software products for various data loss scenarios. Those data recovery software products enable organizations and individuals to easily recover deleted or lost data from most removable devices and hard drives.

For more information on RecoveryRobot, please visit their website at: https://datarecoveryrobot.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Zhou
of RecoveryRobot
+852 2110 1865
support@datarecoveryrobot.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://datarecoveryrobot.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/recoveryrobot-photo-recovery-preview-image.png

News Source: RecoveryRobot

Related link: https://datarecoveryrobot.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/photo-recovery-software-for-recovering-images-and-videos-released-by-recoveryrobot/
