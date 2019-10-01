Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Photo of Abbie Totten, Health Net Medi-Cal Program Officer, at the Restoring Healthcare, Restoring Community Summit is Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Abbie Totten, Health Net Medi-Cal Program Officer, joining the Innovative Connections to Care panel at the Restoring Healthcare, Restoring Community Summit in September hosted by the Butte-Glenn Medical Society. The panel, which included local and statewide officials and healthcare providers, discussed efforts underway to re-establish the healthcare infrastructure in Butte County after the Camp Fires.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006182/en/

In September, Abbie Totten, Health Net Medi-Cal Program Officer, joined the Innovative Connections to Care panel at the Restoring Healthcare, Restoring Community Summit hosted by the Butte-Glenn Medical Society. The panel, which included local and statewide officials and healthcare providers, discussed efforts underway to re-establish the healthcare infrastructure in Butte County after the Camp Fires. (Photo: Business Wire)

In September, Abbie Totten, Health Net Medi-Cal Program Officer, joined the Innovative Connections to Care panel at the Restoring Healthcare, Restoring Community Summit hosted by the Butte-Glenn Medical Society. The panel, which included local and statewide officials and healthcare providers, discussed efforts underway to re-establish the healthcare infrastructure in Butte County after the Camp Fires. (Photo: Business Wire)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pRavenQuest BioMed to Hold Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
05:52pHermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by the President of the Company
GL
05:52pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Nektar Therapeutics Investors
GL
05:50pCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 30
BU
05:50pSEC Proposes to Require Proposed NMS Plan Fee Amendments to Follow Public Notice, Comment, and Approval Procedure
NE
05:48pMAYNE PHARMA : MYX signs license agreement for novel oral contraceptive
PU
05:48pMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : The Origin of the Mace (R) Brand
PU
05:48pMAYNE PHARMA : 02/10/2019 Mayne Pharma signs 20-year license agreement for novel oral contraceptive in the US
PU
05:46pROYAL CANADIAN MINT CANADIAN GOLD RESERVES : The Royal Canadian Mint makes a splash with a coin illustrating Canada's famous UFO crash story
AQ
05:46pHCSS : Command Alkon Join Forces to Streamline Heavy Materials Management and Reduce Paperwork on Job Sites
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
3Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group