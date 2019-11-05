Photo of Health Net's Carol Kim Speaking at the California Primary Care Association's Annual Conference is Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Health Net’s Carol Kim, VP of Community Investments & Government Affairs and Public Affairs, speaking at a panel of the California Primary Care Association’s annual conference. Kim discussed how the company is working with the California Department of Health Care Services to improve the health of patients by enhancing the quality of encounter data. Earlier this year, Health Net awarded 13 Medi-Cal provider organizations $2.55 million in grants to mitigate barriers to the timely collection and submission of complete and accurate encounter data; and strengthen the data collection and reporting infrastructure of the Medi-Cal health care delivery system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006281/en/

Health Net’s Carol Kim, VP of Community Investments & Government Affairs and Public Affairs, speaks at a panel of the California Primary Care Association’s annual conference. Kim discussed how the company is working with the California Department of Health Care Services to improve the health of patients by enhancing the quality of encounter data. Earlier this year, Health Net awarded 13 Medi-Cal provider organizations $2.55 million in grants to mitigate barriers to the timely collection and submission of complete and accurate encounter data; and strengthen the data collection and reporting infrastructure of the Medi-Cal health care delivery system. (Photo: Business Wire)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006281/en/